Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will remain out Tuesday vs. Wizards
Teague (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Teague has missed the last two games with a sore Achilles and after testing it out during pregame warmups Tuesday, he didn't feel as if it was healthy enough to take the court. That could potentially be because the Timberwolves are looking to limit the overall strain on his Achilles heading into a back-to-back set, but either way, Teague's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pelicans. Tyus Jones will pick up another start after posting nine points, four rebounds, seven assists, seven steals and two blocks across 39 minutes Sunday.
