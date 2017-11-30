Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will remain out Wednesday vs. Pelicans

Teague (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans.

Teague has gone through warmups over the last few games with the hope of taking the court, but will sit out once again, though it appears he's not far off from a return. Teague's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Thunder, which gives him another few days off for additional rest and recovery. With Teague sidelined, look for Tyus Jones to pick up yet another start after averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 4.0 steals across 37.3 minutes over the last three games.