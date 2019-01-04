Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will return Friday

Teague (ankle) will make his return Friday against Orlando and will start, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Out since Dec. 15 nursing an ankle injury, Teague will finally make his return when the Timberwolves battle the Magic on Friday. Also, Teague will reportedly start, bumping teammates Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones back to bench roles. It's currently unknown, however, if Teague will have a minutes restriction. The Wake Forest product is currently averaging 11.6 points and 8.3 assists per outing this season.