Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will start Thursday
Teague will start Thursday's game against the Pacers, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.
Teague missed the last two games with a sore left knee, but he'll return to action and be back in the starting five at point guard Thursday. Expect Tyus Jones, who filled in Wednesday, to move back to the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...