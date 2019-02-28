Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will start Thursday

Teague will start Thursday's game against the Pacers, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.

Teague missed the last two games with a sore left knee, but he'll return to action and be back in the starting five at point guard Thursday. Expect Tyus Jones, who filled in Wednesday, to move back to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories