Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Won't play Sunday

Teague (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Teague will miss his seventh straight matchup while nursing an ankle issue. With Teague and Derrick Rose (ankle) both unable to take the court, Tyus Jones and Jared Bayless will take over at point guard.

