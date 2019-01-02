Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Won't play Wednesday

Teague (ankle) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Gary Washburn reports.

It'll be the ninth straight contest in which Teague, who has not played since Dec. 15 with left ankle inflammation, will be absent. Former Duke Standout, Tyus Jones, will probably garner another start at point guard with Teague sidelined and Derrick Rose "most likely" out as well.

