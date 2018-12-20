Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Active Wednesday

Bayless (knee) is active for Wednesday's game, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bayless will be in uniform Wednesday and could play. This isn't a definite green light as he may only enter the game if absolutely necessary, but the moves signifies Bayless' recent progress in recovery from his knee injury. It's unclear exactly how big of a role Bayless will have when he fully gets up to speed, but for now, he looks to slot in behind Jeff Teague (when healthy), Derrick Rose, and Tyus Jones.