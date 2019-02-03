Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Another double-double Saturday
Bayless tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 assists, and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-106 loss to the Nuggets.
Bayless remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Derrick Rose, finishing with 15 points and 10 assists in 35 minutes. There is still no timetable for Jeff Teague's (ankle) return and it appears as though Bayless is going to hold the starting spot moving forward. As long as he is playing big minutes, Bayless is worth rostering in most formats.
