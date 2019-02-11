Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Cleared to play
Bayless (toe) has been cleared to play Monday against the Clippers.
Bayless missed the last game with a minor toe issue, but the Wolves will have both he and Jeff Teague healthy for the first time in multiple weeks. Bayless has been a productive fill-in for Teague, and it's unclear how the pair of veterans will split the workload Monday night with Derrick Rose also available as a backcourt option.
