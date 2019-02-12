Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Comes off bench in return
Bayless (toe) played 15 minutes off the bench and contributed two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-120 win over the Clippers.
Due to a surfeit of injuries in the backcourt, Bayless had drawn six straight starts at point guard before sustaining a toe injury last Thursday in Orlando that resulted in him missing the second half of a back-to-back set. Though Bayless got the green light to play Monday, he saw only a limited role off the bench with both Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose back in the mix after recovering from injuries that kept both sidelined for multiple contests. Now third in the pecking order among the Wolves' healthy point guards, Bayless will probably fill only a limited role off the bench moving forward and could drop out of the rotation entirely when Tyus Jones (ankle) likely returns shortly after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Deemed questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Status uncertain for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Production tails off Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...