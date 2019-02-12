Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Comes off bench in return

Bayless (toe) played 15 minutes off the bench and contributed two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-120 win over the Clippers.

Due to a surfeit of injuries in the backcourt, Bayless had drawn six straight starts at point guard before sustaining a toe injury last Thursday in Orlando that resulted in him missing the second half of a back-to-back set. Though Bayless got the green light to play Monday, he saw only a limited role off the bench with both Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose back in the mix after recovering from injuries that kept both sidelined for multiple contests. Now third in the pecking order among the Wolves' healthy point guards, Bayless will probably fill only a limited role off the bench moving forward and could drop out of the rotation entirely when Tyus Jones (ankle) likely returns shortly after the All-Star break.