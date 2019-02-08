Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Deemed questionable
Bayless (toe) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Due to the glut of injuries at point guard, Bayless has started the last six games at the position, averaging 11.5 points, 7.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game during those contests. However, after hurting his foot in the front end of the back-to-back set Thursday in Orlando, Bayless has become the latest in a long line of injured floor generals. Minnesota has already ruled Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) out for the contest, while Jeff Teague (foot) joins Bayless with the questionable tag. If both Teague and Bayless are sidelined, fifth-string option Isaiah Canaan would pick up all the minutes he can handle as the team's starter.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Status uncertain for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Production tails off Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Notches double-double in OT win•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Puts up season-best 19 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Solid in spot start•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...