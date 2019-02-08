Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Deemed questionable

Bayless (toe) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Due to the glut of injuries at point guard, Bayless has started the last six games at the position, averaging 11.5 points, 7.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game during those contests. However, after hurting his foot in the front end of the back-to-back set Thursday in Orlando, Bayless has become the latest in a long line of injured floor generals. Minnesota has already ruled Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) out for the contest, while Jeff Teague (foot) joins Bayless with the questionable tag. If both Teague and Bayless are sidelined, fifth-string option Isaiah Canaan would pick up all the minutes he can handle as the team's starter.