Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Drops 17 points, six dimes in win

Bayless finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and six assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 131-130 overtime win against the Warriors.

Bayless provided more points and assists than starting point guard Tyus Jones in this one. With Derrick Rose (elbow) and Jeff Teague (foot) both out for the season, Bayless has earned at least 16 minutes in eight straight appearances. However, he's not the most consistent contributor, and he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues that value counting stats more than efficiency.