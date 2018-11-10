Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Headed to Minnesota

Bayless was traded to the Timberwolves on Saturday along with Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and a future second-round pick for Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.

The Butler sweepstakes has come to a surprising end, as the 76ers were never seriously thought to be a contender. Bayless was likely included in the deal for salary purposes. He is currently dealing with a knee sprain, but should be nearing a return. He will most likely not crack the rotation in Minnesota, as Jeff Teague (knee), Derrick Rose, and Tyus Jones will all be ahead of him on the depth chart.

