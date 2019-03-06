Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's win
Bayless (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't see the floor during Tuesday's 131-120 win over the Thunder.
Bayless hasn't appeared in three straight games. With Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose, and Tyus Jones all back to full strength, Bayless is buried on the bench and can likely be avoided across all formats unless another rash of injuries strikes.
