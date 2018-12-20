Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Healthy scratch in Wednesday's loss
Bayless did not see the floor during Wednesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Pistons.
Bayless was listed as active, but did not end up making his season debut after all. The fact that Jeff Teague (ankle) was sidelined and Bayless still didn't see the floor likely speaks to his status as nothing more than an emergency point guard option behind Teague (when healthy), Derrick Rose, and Tyus Jones.
