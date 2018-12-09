Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Hopeful to play in 1-to-2 weeks

Bayless (knee) said Saturday that he's hopeful to return to game action in 1-to-2 weeks, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "It hasn't gone as quickly as I would've hoped, but we're getting to the stage now that I'm getting closer," Bayless said, regarding his recovery from a sprained left knee.

Bayless is still awaiting his 2018-19 debut and has played just 42 games over parts of the last three seasons after he was previously hampered by wrist issues. The 76ers dealt Bayless to Minnesota in November as a throw-in for the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia. Once cleared to play, Bayless is unlikely to be featured in coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.