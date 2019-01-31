Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Notches double-double in OT win
Bayless scored a team-high 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 99-97 overtime win over the Grizzlies.
Injuries to Jeff Teague (foot), Tyus Jones (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) have left Bayless as the last man standing at point guard for the T-wolves, and he's responded by scoring in double digits in five straight games while averaging 15.8 points. 7.6 assists, 4.8 boards, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over that stretch. His role will diminish as soon as one of Minnesota's other backcourt options gets healthy, but until then Bayless is a solid short-term fantasy play.
