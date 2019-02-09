Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Out Friday

Bayless (toe) will not play in Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Bayless has played admirably in an extended role recently due to a plethora of injuries in the Timberwolves' backcourt, but he will be unable to go Friday. In his absence, Isaiah Canaan will draw the start at point guard, while Jeff Teague will be available off the bench following a relatively lengthy injury stint. Consider Bayless day-to-day heading into Monday's matchup with the Clippers.