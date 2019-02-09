Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Out Friday
Bayless (toe) will not play in Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Bayless has played admirably in an extended role recently due to a plethora of injuries in the Timberwolves' backcourt, but he will be unable to go Friday. In his absence, Isaiah Canaan will draw the start at point guard, while Jeff Teague will be available off the bench following a relatively lengthy injury stint. Consider Bayless day-to-day heading into Monday's matchup with the Clippers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Deemed questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Status uncertain for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Production tails off Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Notches double-double in OT win•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Puts up season-best 19 points•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...