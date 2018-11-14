Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Out Wednesday
Bayless (knee) is out Wednesday against the Pelicans.
Bayless has yet to play this season while recovering from a sprained knee. His next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against the Trail Blazers.
