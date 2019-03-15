Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Plays 23 minutes in Thursday's loss
Bayless contributed eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Jazz.
Bayless has combined to earn 45 minutes across the last two contests. The absences of Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (elbow) have resulted in the team turning to Bayless to fill the primary backup point guard role behind Tyus Jones, and it's unclear how long the aforementioned veterans will be sidelined. All things considering, those considering Bayless as a cheap option in daily formats for Sunday's showing versus the Rockets will want to be sure Teague and Rose are out before making a commitment.
