Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Posts 14 points, seven dimes in win

Bayless contributed 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 win over the Suns.

Bayless earned more minutes than all but two teammates (Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins) and finished with season highs in scoring, assists, rebounds, steals, made threes, and minutes. He has combined to play 50 minutes during this recent home-and-away series with the Suns, this after seeing 12 minutes during last Friday's loss to the Spurs. Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) were both sidelined for this matchup, and Bayless will likely earn decent minutes once again during Thursday's clash with the Lakers if those two aren't ready to return.