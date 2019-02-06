Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Production tails off Tuesday

Bayless was held to five points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 108-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

With the top three point guards on the depth chart still sidelined, Bayless drew his fifth consecutive start Tuesday. The veteran had paid dividends for those who scooped him off the waiver wire with double-doubles in the Timberwolves' past two games, but he turned in a dud in the first of Minnesota's three contests this week. It's far from a lock that any of the Wolves' injured point guards will be ready to play Thursday in Orlando, so Bayless could at least have a path to big minutes for one more game.