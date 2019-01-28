Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Puts up season-best 19 points

Bayless accumulated 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and six assists through 37 minutes Sunday against Utah.

The Timberwolves continue to deal with an injured backcourt, and Bayless has answered the bell with four straight double-digit scoring outputs. The 30-year-old is just one of two healthy point guards for Minnesota at this point, so he should continue to see plenty of opportunities as long as Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (ankle) remain sidelined. Bayless is putting up 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists over his previous five contests.