Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable Wednesday

Bayless (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Bayless, who has yet to appear in a game this season, has been upgraded to questionable Wednesday. The veteran guard is recovering from a sprained left knee, and has played just 42 total games over the past two years. If he's able to go, he'll slot in behind Derrick Rose with Jeff Teague (ankle) out, and compete with Tyus Jones for minutes.