Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Remains off injury report
Bayless isn't listed on the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Sidelined all season with a left knee injury suffered in training camp, Bayless has dressed for the Timberwolves' last two contests. He failed to leave the bench in Wednesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Pistons, but got his first usage of the campaign Friday in a 124-98 loss to San Antonio. Bayless finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists and a steal across 12 minutes. While it's not expected that Bayless will be a member of the rotation in competitive contests when the team is at full strength, the veteran could get some light run Sunday with Jeff Teague (ankle) ruled out and Derrick Rose (ankle) listed as questionable for the contest.
