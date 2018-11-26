Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Remains out Monday
Bayless (knee) has been ruled out Monday against the Cavaliers.
Bayless has yet to play this season as he continues to nurse a left knee sprain. His next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Spurs.
