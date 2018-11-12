Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Ruled out Monday
Bayless (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bayless was included in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the 76ers. The veteran guard is currently dealing with a knee sprain, though he doesn't figure to crack the rotation in Minnesota even when healthy with Jeff Teague (knee), Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones all ahead of him on the depth chart.
