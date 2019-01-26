Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Solid in spot start

Bayless delivered 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in the Timberwolves' 106-102 loss to the Jazz on Friday.

Bayless entered the starting five as a result of the Timberwolves' ongoing barrage of backcourt injuries, and he gave a solid accounting of himself overall. While the veteran's shot was clearly off, his productive showing on the boards and as a facilitator helped keep him helped him to the third-best statistical effort on the T-Wolves for the night. With Derrick Rose (ankle), Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) all questionable for Sunday's rematch versus Utah, it's conceivable Bayless draws another start in that contest, or at minimum, logs a robust workload off the bench.