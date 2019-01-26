Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Starting Friday

As expected, Bayless will get the start at point guard for Friday's matchup with the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Bayless has stepped up with the Timberwolves thin at point guard lately, and should be in line for an even bigger workload Friday. Jeff Teague (ankle), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) are all sidelined leaving Bayless and Jared Terrell as only healthy point guards on the roster.