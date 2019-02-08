Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Status uncertain for Friday
Bayless is questionable for Friday's game against Orlando due to a toe injury, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bayless left Thursday's matchup with the Magic after suffering an apparent toe injury, but the team failed to provide any further updates. He was held scoreless but recorded two rebounds along with three assists and a steal in 27 minutes in Orlando. Expect an update on his status as tipoff nears. Jeff Teague (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) are all questionable for Friday's tilt, so if Bayless can't go, the Timberwolves would likely turn to Isaiah Canaan to handle a large workload at point guard.
