Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Steps up in Rose's absence
Bayless pitched in 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in the Timberwolves' 120-105 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
The veteran backup was called on for a starter's workload when Derrick Rose sat out the entire second half due to a sore ankle. Bayless responded with his second straight double-digit scoring effort. Bayless was effective as a facilitator for the second straight contest as well, and with Jeff Teague (foot), Rose and Tyus Jones (ankle) all nursing injuries, Bayless could continue to benefit from some solid minutes in coming games.
