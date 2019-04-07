Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Will dress, won't play
Bayless (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Thunder.
Bayless is battling a bruised right ankle, and while he'll be on the bench and dressed, the veteran will not take the floor. Expect Tyus Jones to play heavy minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Drops 17 points, six dimes in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Plays 23 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Comes off bench in return•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Cleared to play•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...