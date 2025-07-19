Edwards finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 Summer League loss to the Rockets.

Edwards made an impact on both ends Saturday, finishing second on the team in scoring while leading all players in blocks. He spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Iowa Wolves in the G League, where he averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists in 25.1 minutes across 34 appearances.