Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: 12 points in season debut with Wolves
Butler posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Spurs.
Butler has made the move to the Timberwolves from the Bulls, where his playoff aspirations may improve, but his opportunities to produce may very well decline with better playmakers around him. That fact was evident on Wednesday night as Butler found himself in a situation he isn't used to - as a team's primary offensive threat. It's also a brand new environment for the Wolves, who also added Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson to round out their starting lineup alongside Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Now that the regular season is underway and the first unit is on the floor, there will likely be a short period of adjustment as coach Tom Thibodeau finds ways to best utilize Butler moving forward. While his stat lines may be a bit lighter at present, the team upgrade gives him some upside.
