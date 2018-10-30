Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Across the board production Monday

Butler finished with 32 points (12-20 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-120 victory over the Lakers.

Butler was amazing Monday, helping the Timberwolves to just their third win of the season. Despite the trade rumors, Butler is having himself a fantastic season and is currently the sixth-ranked player in standard leagues. This high level of production could be in part due to wanting to prove something to the coaches, both current and prospective. Whatever the reason, those who have Butler one their rosters have to be thrilled with his current production and hopeful that it can continue no matter where he ends up.