Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Active Thursday
Butler (knee) is available to play Thursday against the Nuggets, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Although he is not in the starting lineup, Butler will still be available off the bench after missing the past 16 games recovering from knee surgery. It's difficult to say how much action he will see in his first game back, as the Timberwolves may opt to strictly monitor his minutes. Nemanja Bjelica will continue to start at small forward, with Butler's next opportunity to join the starting rotation coming Friday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Upgraded to game-time call Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Goes through 5-on-5 work Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Cleared for contact drills•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Not ready for contact•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Gets shots up at practice•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...