Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Active Thursday

Butler (knee) is available to play Thursday against the Nuggets, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Although he is not in the starting lineup, Butler will still be available off the bench after missing the past 16 games recovering from knee surgery. It's difficult to say how much action he will see in his first game back, as the Timberwolves may opt to strictly monitor his minutes. Nemanja Bjelica will continue to start at small forward, with Butler's next opportunity to join the starting rotation coming Friday against the Lakers.