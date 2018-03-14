Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Begins running on injured knee

Butler (knee) has started running on an antigravity treadmill, head coach Tom Thibodeau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Butler isn't jumping yet, according to the report, but he's at least making progress. Butler underwent surgery on the meniscus in his right knee in late February. His initial timetable to return was by the end of March or early April. It sounds like he has a chance to return during that timeframe with this report of early progress.