Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Chips in across the board

Butler recorded 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-7 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 victory over Sacramento.

Butler and the Timberwolves bounced back after a disappointing loss against the 76ers, coming away with an easy win. His 10 field-goal attempts were his lowest in over a month, but contributed across the stat sheet, in a typical Jimmy Butler type performance. He continues to shoot the ball very well from both the field and the charity stripe and will look to keep things rolling against a struggling Suns team on Saturday.