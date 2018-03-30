Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Cleared for contact drills

Butler (knee) has been cleared to participate in contact drills, the Star Tribune reports.

For the first time since late-February, Butler was cleared for contact at Friday's shootaround, and he donned a brace on his right knee. "It's the first time for him," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He will take some contact (Friday), and then we'll see how he feels." Butler, who has been limited to running and shooting drills prior to Friday, is trending in the right direction, but it's no sure thing that he'll be back before the end of the regular season. Even so, the Wolves are optimistic. "It's him being ready to go," Thibodeau said. "I want him to have confidence in his body that he can go again. So, usually, what happens is you're doing the on-court stuff. You start with non-contact. Then you phase in the contact and you build up. You start with one-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three and then the five-on-five. And, after each step, you have to see how it responds the next day. So far it's been pretty good."