Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Contributes 24 points in loss

Butler mustered 24 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 43 minutes in the Timberwolves' 114-110 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Butler's scoring total checked in behind only Derrick Rose's on the T-Wolves for the night. The 29-year-old also snapped an 0-for-10 slump from three-point range that had encompassed his prior two games, and he provided typically solid returns across the rest of the stat sheet as well. Butler's future with the team remains in flux, but his play has been up to his usual standards when he has taken the floor. Factoring in Wednesday's production, he's averaging 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks across 35.6 minutes while shooting a career-high 49.0 percent.