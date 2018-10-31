Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Could be set for extended absence
Butler will sit out Wednesday's game against Utah, which could be the beginning of an "extended absence," per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Details are still a bit sketchy at this point, but it appears as though Butler may be considering holding himself out of game action as a means of expediting the Wolves' efforts to trade him out of Minnesota. Thus far, Butler has played his normal complement of minutes and the Timberwolves have tread water in the West, but the situation was never going to be tenable in the long term. Until more information surfaces, Butler should be considered very much questionable to return for Friday's game against the Warriors in Oakland.
