Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Could miss a game during back-to-back

Butler said Friday that he'll inform the team on whether he'll sit out one half of the team's upcoming back-to-back against Portland (Sunday) and the Clippers (Monday), The Score reports. "I let them know," Butler said. "They don't know how my body feels. So if I'm nicked up, then you can count on that. I don't know. We'll see how it goes. I don't know what we plan on doing tomorrow. Obviously, I got to get some treatment along with a lot of other guys. But we'll see whenever Sunday and Monday get here."

judging from that quote, it's clear that Butler is yet to make up his mind, and it sounds as though the decision to play or sit is entirely in his own hands. While Butler claims he's dealing with legitimate soreness -- likely a result of sitting out the entire preseason -- his words have obviously been met with some skepticism as he continues his public and private quest to be traded out of Minnesota. To Butler's credit, he's played hard when on the floor, but he's already missed two of the Wolves' first nine games. If he sits again Sunday or Monday, expect Josh Okogie and Derrick Rose to be in position for increased minutes.