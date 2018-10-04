Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Doesn't plan to miss games
Butler doesn't intend to miss any regular season games as long as his wrist is healthy, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Timberwolves continue to evaluate their trade options for Butler and are apparently still focused on a deal with Miami. With the two sides still engaged in talks, there's a strong possibility Butler will ultimately begin the year in a different uniform. However, if a deal isn't reached and Butler remains with the Timberwolves for the start of the season, he doesn't plan to hold out or miss any games. That's a sigh of relief for fantasy owners, who no longer have to worry about a potential absence to start the year. Butler deserves a selection in the top two rounds of most drafts no matter where he begins the year.
