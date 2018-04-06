Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Doesn't see floor Thursday
Butler (knee) was available to play but never took the floor in Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.
Butler was only slated to come off the bench if he would have played, but head coach Tom Thibodeau apparently decided to hold him out at least one more game. The perennial All-Star's next opportunity to return to action after what is now a 17-game absence will be Friday night against the Lakers.
