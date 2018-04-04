Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Doubtful for Thursday
Butler (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Butler went through his first full-contact, five-on-five work earlier this week, but with the Timberwolves heading into a back-to-back set, his expected absence Thursday isn't overly surprising. He'll continue to ramp his activity later this week and if ruled out Thursday, his next opportunity to play would be Friday against the Lakers. Look for the Timberwolves to remain as cautious as possible with Butler to get him as close to full strength as possible prior to their upcoming playoff run.
