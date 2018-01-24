Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday
Butler (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Butler was originally listed as questionable for the contest after missing the previous two games due to a right knee injury. But, it appears that after testing the knee out during morning shootaround, there wasn't much improvement. Assuming he's ruled out once more, Nemanja Bjelica would likely draw a third straight start. In the two starts Bjelica has drawn in Butler's absence, he's averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 30.5 minutes per game. Andrew Wiggins has also seen a more prominent role in the offense, averaging 34.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 38.5 minutes per game over the past two outings.
