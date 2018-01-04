Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Drops 30 points Wednesday
Butler registered 30 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 16-18 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 98-97 loss to the Nets.
Butler did all he could in Wednesday's game, but it was not enough to get the road victory. Butler has now made double-digit free-throws in each of his last four games, and so long as Butler continues to get to the line at such a high rate, scoring should be easy for him even with the lack of a three-point shot.
