Play

Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Drops game-high 24 in Monday's win

Butler scored 24 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 105-100 loss to the Hawks.

He's now topped 20 points in each of his first two games back from a knee injury that cost him four starts. Butler is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.6 steals, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in January, and fatigue might be the only thing standing between him and another big performance Tuesday in Toronto.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories