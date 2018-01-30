Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Drops game-high 24 in Monday's win
Butler scored 24 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 105-100 loss to the Hawks.
He's now topped 20 points in each of his first two games back from a knee injury that cost him four starts. Butler is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.6 steals, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in January, and fatigue might be the only thing standing between him and another big performance Tuesday in Toronto.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Puts up 21 points in return to action•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play, start Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will not play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will be game-time call Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...