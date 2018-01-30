Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Drops game-high 24 in Monday's win

Butler scored 24 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 105-100 loss to the Hawks.

He's now topped 20 points in each of his first two games back from a knee injury that cost him four starts. Butler is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.6 steals, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in January, and fatigue might be the only thing standing between him and another big performance Tuesday in Toronto.