Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Erupts for game-high 37 in Monday's win

Butler scored 37 points (12-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Despite the fact that he's been dealing with back spasms, it was the fourth time in the last eight games that Butler has poured in 30 or more points, and he's averaging an impressive 26.3 points, 6.4 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers over that stretch while shooting a cool 50.0 percent from the floor. After some early struggles in his new surroundings, the former Bull is once again back to his All-Star form.