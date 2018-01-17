Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Excellent all-around effort in loss
Butler provided 28 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during a 108-102 loss to the Magic on Tuesday.
Butler was excellent across the board despite the loss as he matched a season high with five steals and scored a team-high 28 points. He has been particularly pesky on the defensive end of late, with averages of 3.4 steals and 1.0 block per game over his last five outings. Butler has also scored at least 21 points in seven of nine January games.
